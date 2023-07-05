Health and Tech: T-Diagnostics reduces out-of-pocket expenses

Among the many instances where technology and healthcare services have successfully merged to benefit public health is the unique T-Diagnostic initiative, being implemented across Telangana. A few days ago, the scope of the T-Diagnostics initiative, which provides free diagnostic services to needy patients at government hospitals, was expanded by increasing the existing free 57 diagnostic tests to 134 tests, which have further reduced out-of-pocket expenses for needy patients.

The entire T-Diagnostic initiative is based on hub-and-spoke model in which a well-equipped high-end laboratory acts as a hub and nearby government hospitals are connected to it.

The initiative was first launched in 2018 at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanguda where a high-end Central Laboratory was developed and connected to nearly 15 Basthi Dawakhanas and smaller Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs).

Last year, the high-end Central Laboratory at IPM in Hyderabad also received accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). There are 13 central labs in districts that have achieved entry level NABL certification and 6 more labs yet that are yet to receive accreditation. The success of T-Diagnostic initiative in Hyderabad prompted authorities to quickly launch the services across Telangana in different phases.

The T-Diagnostics workflow involves collecting samples from patient at smaller government hospitals like Basthi Dawakhanas during outpatient hours, and transport to central laboratory hubs through designated sample transportation vehicles.

The processing of samples starts immediately after receiving samples from 3 pm onwards for OP samples and round the clock for emergency samples. Report verification is typically completed within 12 hours and SMS to the patient is delivered with-in 24-hours.

Prior to the launch of T-Diagnostics, a majority of patients in government tertiary hospitals like OGH, Gandhi Hospital, Chest Hospital and Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, invariably had to get themselves tested in private diagnostic laboratory and then go back to the government doctor for consultation. The entire process used to take at least three-days, which puts a lot of financial pressure on patients, as they have to incur multiple travel expenses to a private diagnostic laboratory and hospital, take leave from office and then pay from their pockets to get tested.

To ensure testing quality of diagnostic tests, the authorities have established internal quality checks on daily basis and External Quality assurance (EQAS) is maintained through AIIMS, New Delhi and CMC Vellore.