Health is the most precious wealth says High Court Justice Nanda

High Court Justice Surepalli Nanda said that health was precious wealth in the life of humans.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 February 2024, 06:57 PM

She along with Collector Hemanth Borkade inaugurated a health camp by organised by Diyalibai Lalchand Gauri Charitable Trust in association with Rotary Club and Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital of Hyderabad for the benefit of advocates and staffers of courts, policemen and officials of Collectorate at Integrated District Officers Complex here on Sunday.

Nanda opined that one should protect their well-being and the country would be able to witness growth when all citizens were healthy. Health is the most precious wealth in the life of humans. The world is facing the threat of deadly cancer. However, the disease can be prevented if detected at an early stage, she stated, lauding the trust for coming forward to conduct the medical camp.

Trust chairman Dayanand Gouri and others were present.