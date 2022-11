| Toss To Release Results Of Exams Held In Sept Oct On Saturday

TOSS to release results of exams held in Sept/Oct on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:34 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) will release the results of the exams held in September/October 2022 on Saturday at 3 pm.

Candidates can check their result on the website https://www.telanganaopenschool.org/.