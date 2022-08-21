Hear ‘N’ Say Clinic hosts one-day workshop in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:34 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: Hear ‘N’ Say Clinic – a specialized centre for people with hearing, speech and language disorders, hosted a unique one-day workshop ‘How independent is your child with special needs?’, to empower kids with special needs and educate their parents on ways to make such kids self-reliant.

Raising a child with special needs involves enormous effort, energy and time. Also parents of such kids become little over protective out of concern and try their best to make life easy for them. This only leads to the kids becoming over dependent and not developing essential life skills and healthy habits.

“Such lack of right grooming at the right age can be a lifetime bane for the persons with special needs,” said Dr Garima Vegivada, Clinical Director – Speech Language Pathology, Hear ‘N’ Say Clinic.

The workshop encouraged and enabled special needs children to learn various techniques and skills like donning and doffing of clothes, following instructions step wise, non-fire cooking with little prompting, turn taking, waiting time, asking for help etc., to become self-reliant and lead an independent life to the extent possible.