Heart-touching: Couple from US adopt orphan girl from Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Khammam: A couple from the United States of America adopted an orphan girl from Khammam.

The couple Florian Hackl and Geena Kuriakose Athappily who learnt about the adoption process of children in India applied for adoption of a girl child through Central Child and Women Welfare Department at www.cara.nic.in.

They spoke to the district Collector VP Gautham on a video call. The Collector verified the details of the certificates presented by the couple and agreed to the adoption. He handed over the child to the couple on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that those who want to adopt a child should apply for formal adoption through the Women and Child Welfare Department legally by visiting www.cara.nic.in.

District Welfare Officer Suma, DCPO Vishnu Vandana and others were present.