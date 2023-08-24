| Telangana Has One Of Best Policing Systems In Country Puvvada

Puvvada Ajay Kumar handed over certificates of appreciation to 30 police personnel who have shown excellence in flood relief duty during the recent Munneru floods and saved the citizens risking their lives

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar inaugurated a 50 feet high mast flag pole with national flag on Khammam police commissionerate premises on Thursday.

Khammam: The services of Khammam police in maintaining law and order were commendable and Telangana has one of the best policing systems in the country, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister along with district Collector VP Gautham and Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier inaugurated newly erected 50 feet high mast flag pole with national flag on police commissionerate premises here on Thursday. He also launched the district police website.

Ajay Kumar handed over certificates of appreciation to 30 police personnel who have shown excellence in flood relief duty during the recent Munneru floods and saved the citizens risking their lives.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the police commissionerate building was not just a structure but was a symbol of law and order in the district. Khammam police were ensuring safety of people with friendly policing. People could never forget their services especially during the Covid crisis.

The minister said when he was MLA, he requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to grant commissionerate status to Khammam along with six other proposed commissionerates and the Chief Minister responded positively granting police commissionerate status to Khammam.

Earlier in the day Ajay Kumar along with MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao laid the foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 135.25 crore in Kothagudem district. He distributed proceedings of enhanced Aasara pension of Rs.4016 to disabled persons.

He also handed over compassionate appointment orders to the family members of deceased government employees and assigned house sites given through the SC Welfare department.

The Chief Minister has been sanctioning funds liberally for the development of municipalities. As a result roads, central lighting, dividers, drains and parks were being developed even in small towns, Ajay Kumar said.