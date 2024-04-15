Hearzap opens its 100th store in city

Our mission at Hearzap is to equip individuals with the knowledge and confidence to take charge of their hearing health, and our half-acentury long legacy is a testament to this.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 12:29 AM

Our mission at Hearzap is to equip individuals with the knowledge and confidence to take charge of their hearing health, and our half-acentury long legacy is a testament to this.

Hyderabad: Hearzap, the chain of hearing clinics that promises to offer holistic hearing care solutions, launched its 100th store at Jubilee Hills on Sunday.

The flagship store of Hearzap, which was inaugurated by former CEO of Siemens Hearing Instruments, SK Sharma in the presence of Hearzap’s founder and managing director S Raja, is equipped with a unique physical hearing experience. Speaking on the occasion, S Raja said, “Attaining the milestone of 100 stores is a testament to our unwavering dedication and commitment to revolutionising hearing care in India.

Also Read Siddipet farmers send postcards to CM Revanth Reddy seeking promised bonus for paddy

Our mission at Hearzap is to equip individuals with the knowledge and confidence to take charge of their hearing health, and our half-acentury long legacy is a testament to this.

Our hearing experience stores are designed to give a holistic and interactive approach to our customers.”