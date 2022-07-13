Heavy rain batters erstwhile Karimnagar district for fifth consecutive day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:51 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Stranded people being shifted to safer places in Korutla town on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Rain battered the erstwhile Karimnagar district for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. While flood water entered into houses in many places, a number of residential localities were inundated in the flood water as stream, rivulets, tanks, ponds and other water bodies were overflowing due to incessant rains.

Four persons of a family were stranded in a function hall near Rangampalli on the outskirts of Peddapalli town. District administration shifted them to safer place with the help of Theppas (country made boats) by disconnecting power supply.

As a precautionary measure, about 45 tribal families from Rangasagar of Bheerpur mandal of Jagtial district, were shifted to the gram panchayat office since the river Godavari was flowing high near the village.

Low lying areas in Dharmapuri were inundated in the flood water as the river Godavari was flowing high at the temple town. Rescue teams shifted the affected people to safer places.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar, Collector G Ravi and Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma toured the affected areas and enquired about their situation by interacting with local people.

Assuring them to provide all kinds of assistance, they instructed the officials to shift the affected people to rehabilitation centers.

As vehicular traffic between Peddapalli-Karimangar came to standstill as flood water was flowing on Rajiv Rahadari near Rangampalli of Peddapalli, a maiden was demolished to clear the way to flow water. Collector Sangeetha Satyanarahana, local MLA D Manohar Reddy monitored the works.

The Mother and Child Health Center located on the outskirts of Manthani town was surrendered by flood water. Hospital staff shifted the patients to Manthani government hospital as a precautionary measure.

Road connectivity between Manthani to Kataram of Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district was affected as Godavari back water was flowing on the road near Eklaspur.

Sircilla municipal authorities have closed the first bypass road of Sircilla town to dig a canal to divert flood and rain water. Commissioner Sammaiah, in a statement, asked the people to take another route.