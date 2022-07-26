| Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad Nearly 100 Mm Rainfall Recorded In Just 2 Hours

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:28 AM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: The city was pounded by nearly 100 mm rainfall in a span of merely about two hours on Monday night.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society figures, Hayathnagar recorded the highest rainfall of 98.5 mm followed by 89.8 mm at Amberpet and 88.0 mm at Saidabad.

Many other areas such as Bahadurpura, Charminar, Himayatnagar, and Nampally recorded over 80 mm rainfall in a matter of a few hours.

The heavy rain was accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has pressed into service its monsoon teams and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to clear rain-related complaints.

The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next three days across the State, including Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.