Heavy rains in Medak, three killed, local holiday declared by Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:25 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Medak: At least three persons died as heavy rains brought normal life to a standstill in the Medak district. Since several places were cut off as the water overflowed over roads, Collector S Harish declared a local holiday for Medak.

According to Chegunta Police, two migrant workers from Bihar died Rayben Yadav (50) and Bikari Yadav (45) when a wall of industry collapsed at Reddypally village in Chegunta Mandal in the early hours of Saturday. Two other workers Dinesh Das and Goutam Yadam Yadav have sustained serious injuries in the wall collapse.

Another person, who drowned in flood water at Vallabhapur in Narasingi Mandal, also died. The victim was rescued and shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. As the Idula Cheruvu was overflowing heavily, the traffic flow on Kamareddy-Hyderabad road came to standstill at Vallabhapur. Since the Manjeera river was receiving heavy inflows due to heavy rains, the Vana Durga Bhavani Temple Edupayala was closed down. The water was flowing through the temple. Some farmers, who crossed Golla Vagu at Marmpally in Regode Mandal, were stranded on the other side of the stream. The officials were on the job to help the farmers to cross the stream safely. Auto Nagar and several low-lying areas in Medak town were totally submerged in the rainwater. Rain water entered several villages across the Medak district. The district has received 167MM rainfall during the past 24 hours at 8.3am on Saturday.

