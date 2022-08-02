Heavy rains lash Telangana, more in store

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:18 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: Two persons, including a woman died on the spot, when lightning struck them at different locations in Bhupalpally district as heavy rains lashed several parts of the State on Tuesday.

At Ponagondla village in Regonda mandal, Vanga Ravi (50), a farmer died on the spot, when lightning struck him while he was working in the fields. Similarly, at Gopalpur village in Chityala mandal, Arepally Vasamma (56) died after being struck by lightning.

After a brief gap, heavy rains occurred at several areas across the State. The highest rainfall of 126 mm was recorded Mangalpalle in Ranga Reddy, followed by 83.5 mm at Tupranpet in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and 76.8 mm at Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The State day average rainfall was 8.9 mm against the normal rainfall of 7.0 mm. The State cumulative rainfall from June 1 to August 2 is 703.4 mm against the normal rainfall of 386.2 mm with a deviation 82 per cent.

In Hyderabad, inflows into the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayath Sagar increased following rains in the catchment areas. Till Tuesday evening, four gates of both the reservoirs were opened to discharge water downstream into River Musi.

Meanwhile, the Met department in its evening bulletin issued a yellow alert of heavy rain at several places across the State till Sunday.

Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal on Wednesday.