Heavy rains: Medak Collector sets up control room

The control room would operate round the clock and asked citizens to call on 93919 42254 if they need any help, said Medak Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:26 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Medak Collector Rajarshi Shah.

Medak: Collector Rajarshi Shah has set up a control room in the Collectorate to reach out to people affected by rains in the district. In a press statement on Thursday, the Collector said the control room would operate round the clock and asked citizens to call on 93919 42254 if they need any help. Shah also called upon people to stay indoors until the rain recedes.

