Heavy rains: TSSPDCL appeals to people to be cautious

Snapped power lines and dangling cables should not be touched, and people should stay away from power meters, said TSSPDCL CMD

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

TSSPDCL said all measures were being taken to ensure there was no distuption in power supply. Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rains lashing the State, the TSSPDCL has appealed to the people to be cautious and said all measures were being taken to ensure there was no distuption in power supply.

TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Raghuma Reddy said people should not move close to stay-wires attached to electricity poles. Snapped power lines and dangling cables should not be touched, and people should stay away from power meters.

Due to incessant rains, there could be fluctuations in supply. During such times, households should switch off the power supply. Most residents install power meters in parking cellars and this could pose a threat, especially during flooding. It would be wise to install the meters in upper floors, he suggested.

Due to heavy rains since last two days, there were complaints of 345 electricity poles getting damaged. The department personnel were attending to those complaints and fixing them on priority, he said.

“Our engineers and senior officials are constantly monitoring the situation. Holidays and leaves have been cancelled for the staff,” Raghuma Reddy said.

Strict instructions have been issued to the engineers and senior officials to stay put in the headquarters, failing which stern action would be initiated against them, he warned.

The TSSPDCL CMD appealed to the people in low-lying areas to alert the department in case of any flooding in parking cellars. In such cases, the staff would suspend power supply and initiate measures for restoring the supply at the earliest, he said.

For any assistance people could call 1912,100, 73820-71574,73820-72106 and 73820-72104.