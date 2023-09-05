Heavy rains: Singuru nears FRL

A man was washed away on a tank's weir while he was crossing the overflowing weir on his two-wheeler at Mambapur Patel Cheruvu in Gummdidala Mandal.

Sangareddy: The water level in the Singuru Multipurpose project is inching close to the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) as it has been receiving continuous inflows since Monday evening, owing to the heavy rains in Manjeera’s catchment area. Singuru is the only project that was not filled to the brim in the Godavari basin in Telangana this season.

The rest of the projects in the State had become surplus more than once. The project had 28.141 TMCft of water against its full storage capacity of 29.91 TMCft. It was receiving 5, 749 cusecs of water as of 6 pm on Tuesday.

The inflows went up to 16,000 cusecs on Tuesday afternoon. The Genco had started power generation by operating the pump houses. Meanwhile, the district recorded heavy rains over the last couple of days.

He was identified as Kummari Sudhakar (35) of Gummadidala. His body was retrieved later. The Nallavagu project too was receiving heavy inflows and started overflowing on Monday night.

The Ghanpur anicut built at Edupayala has also been overflowing continuously since Monday evening.

Sangareddy district has received an average rainfall of 74.8mm during the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday while Medak district recorded 89mm. Siddipet district recorded 59.8 mm rainfall during the same period.