Heavy summer rains force diversion of flights to Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:57 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: The sudden heavy summer showers in the city on Thursday affected normal flight operations from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The rain impact, though temporarily, saw at least four flights being diverted since the inclement weather made landing at the RGIA almost impossible.

The flights that had to be cancelled, according to information from official sources, were the Mumbai-Hyderabad flight that was diverted to Vijayawada, the Delhi-Hyderabad flight that was diverted to Bengaluru, the Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad flight which had to be diverted to Vijayawada and the Bengaluru-Hyderabad that was diverted to Nagpur.

The thunderstorms and rain that lashed parts of the city were more severe on the outskirts and in the districts, with the city recording a highest rainfall of 16.5mm in Balanagar till 8 pm, while in Aliyabad near Shamirpet on the outskirts, it was 48 mm, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

