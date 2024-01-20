Saturday, Jan 20, 2024
Helicopter carrying Chandrababu deviates from route enroute Araku, ATC intervenes to correct path

Naidu was on his way to Araku to attend Raa Kadalira programme when the incident happened. It is the second public meeting in Naorth Andhra as part of Ra Kadalira programme after Bobbili.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 20 January 2024, 02:19 PM
Hyderabad: A helicopter carrying TDP president and Andhra Pradesh former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu went on wrong route en route Araku from Visakhapatnam. Air Traffic Control (ATC) alerted the pilot on the goof up and then the route was changed. He reached Araku safely after the correction of path.

