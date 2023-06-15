| Here Are 5 Fashion Influencers That Brides To Be Can Follow

Hyderabad: If you’re seeking a budget-friendly bridal shopping but love Bollywood-style outfits, we’ve got your back. Here are 5 fashion influencers you must follow if you’re a 2023 bride:

Moi Blogs

Jyoti Chahar, known as Moi Vlog, has got you covered. Known for exploring and sharing trendy looks, there is no concern of Delhi this influencer did not cover. An eye for the most recent celebrity wedding with a tight budget, for every wish a bride will have to watch her vlog.

Sejal Kumar

Sejal Kumar is a fashion and lifestyle influencer with over 1 million subscribers on YouTube. Her style is youthful and trendy, making her a great choice for brides-to-be who want to experiment with their wedding looks. Check out her wedding shopping vlogs on YouTube and Instagram for some great ideas.

Scherezade Shroff

Scherezade’s style is elegant and sophisticated. The fashion and lifestyle influencer has over 350k subscribers on YouTube, which makes her a great source of inspiration for wedding shopping. Check out her wedding shopping vlogs for some great ideas.

Aashna Shroff

Aashna Shroff is a fashion and beauty influencer with over 600k followers on Instagram. Her style is feminine and chic, making her a great source of inspiration for wedding shopping. Check out her Instagram page for some great wedding shopping ideas.

Santoshi Shetty

The fashion and beauty influencer has over 400k followers on Instagram. Her style is edgy and bold, making her a great choice for brides who want to stand out on their wedding day. Check out her Instagram page for some great wedding shopping ideas.

