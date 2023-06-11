Changing dynamics: Hyderabadis now turning towards rental wardrobes

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 11 June 23

Ritu Malhotra of Wrapd shows off an outfit at her store in Hyderabad. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Instead of spending thousands on a new dress every time they are invited to a special event, Hyderabadis are turning towards rental wardrobes that are both fashionable and sustainable.

A few years ago, mentioning that you’re wearing a rental outfit would gather some eye rolls. But in recent years, the dynamics have shifted and today, it is considered ‘cool’.

Ritu Malhotra of Wrapd, a popular rental service in Hyderabad, says that there are various factors that contributed to this shift. “Back when I started the Hyderabad store in 2015, people told me that it was a bad idea and that no one would rent the outfits. But today, we have people from all walks of life visit our store and rent our outfits.”According to her, as fashion today is fast-changing and because there are space constraints, people are gravitating more towards rental services. In addition to that, they are not just pocket-friendly but are also eco-friendly.

Every year, tons of waste is generated by the fashion and clothing industry and it takes a heavy toll on the environment. “I am hooked on the concept of renting outfits and I have been doing that for a few years now. You get so many options to choose from and the quality is also great,” says Vaishnavi, a city-based psychology student.

If hygiene is a concern, Ritu says that all the clothes are dry-cleaned after a customer returns and they also take the responsibility of altering the clothes. In the city, both western and traditional clothes are available for men and women. The prices are also quite reasonable, especially if it is the kind of outfit that one would buy and wear only once in a blue moon.