Here are some exclusive visuals of the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat which is scheduled to be opened on April 30 by Chief Minister KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana New Secretariat is scheduled to be opened on April 30 by Chief Minister KCR. Here is an exclusive video from Telangana Today, comprising the unseen visuals of the Telangana secretariat.

