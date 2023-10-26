Here are top OTT picks to binge on this weekend

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:23 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

This week, some exciting Telugu movies and series have made their way to various OTT platforms. While theaters are still struggling to attract audiences due to the release of movies during the festive season, many intriguing films are gaining popularity on OTT platforms. Curious about what’s streaming and where? Here’s a quick overview of the latest releases:

1. “Changure Bangaru Raja”: Directed by Karteek Ratnam and produced by Goldie Nissi Jain, this movie features Ravi Teja in the lead role. Starring Satish Varma, Ravi Babu, Nityashree, and Esther Anrojulu, this film has created a buzz among the viewers. After the theatrical release on Dussehra, it has now made its way to OTT platforms starting from October 27.

2. “Iraivan”: Director I. Ahmed brings this psychological crime thriller to life with Jayam Ravi and Nayanathara in pivotal roles. Titled “Godd” (God Movie OTT Release) in Telugu, this much-awaited film hit the screens on September 28. However, due to poor box office performance, it quickly made its way to the streaming platform. It is now available for streaming on Netflix from October 26.

3. “Chandramukhi 2”: P. Vasu directs the horror film that stars Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. This movie had a theatrical release on September 28 but failed to impress at the box office. Netflix acquired the streaming rights for Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi versions. Fans can catch “Chandramukhi 2” streaming now on Netflix.

4. Other notable OTT releases this week include “Pain Hazlers” on Netflix (Hollywood film, release on October 27), “Aspirants” Season 2 on Amazon Prime (Hindi series, released on October 25), “Transformers” on Amazon Prime (Hollywood film, released on October 26), “Concussion” on Amazon Prime (Hollywood film, release on October 27), and “Castaway on the Moon” on Aha (Korean film, release on October 28).

With OTT platforms offering an extensive array of Telugu and international content, viewers can enjoy the latest movies and series from the comfort of their homes.