| Here Is The Weather Forecast Across Telangana For Next Three Days

Here is the weather forecast across Telangana for next three days

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:17 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: As monsoon set in Telangana on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in almost all the districts in the State on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal,” the bulletin said.

It added that thunderstorms accompanied by lighting and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts.

Here is the forecast across Telangana for the next three days:

June 14, 2022: Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

June 15, 2022: Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

June 16, 2022: Thunderstorms accompanied by lighting and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts.

June 17, 2022: Thunderstorms accompanied by lighting are very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts.