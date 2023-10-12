Here’s when Star Maa Super Singer auditions will take place

Star Maa Super Singer, a platform that has captured the hearts of music lovers across the region, is back to discover the next singing sensation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:34 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: Star Maa Super Singer, one of the sought after signing talent hunt across Telugu states is calling aspiring singers and music enthusiasts.

Star Maa Super Singer, a platform that has captured the hearts of music lovers across the region, is back to discover the next singing sensation.

Auditions will take place in Hyderabad on October 15 starting at 9 am at Sarathi Studios in Ameerpet. Those in the age group of 18 years to 30 years and dream of impressing the judges with vocal talent, can participate, a press release said.