Here’s why ‘Telugu’ is trending now on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:45 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Today, the word ‘Telugu’ is trending on Twitter, and for multiple reasons. The first, demise of Telugu superstar Krishna. Scores of condolence messages have been pouring in for his family and his actor son Mahesh Babu.

Hyderabad: Some days, Twitter has trends that are amusing and intriguing. Any word that is used multiple times by users on the platform shows up as a trending word, giving us insights into what people are thinking.

The second apparent reason is the traffic diversion near the Telugu Talli Flyover in Hyderabad. As the preparations for the Formula E race are in full swing near the Tank Bund, a few routes, including the flyover, are experiencing traffic congestion. Updates about the diversion are another reason the word is being used a lot on Twitter.

“Due to heavy flow of traffic (close of NTR Road) Traffic movement of vehicles is slow from Ambedkar Statue, Telugu Thalli flyover and junction, Anmol Hotel, FIIT Jee Ltd towards Rotary. Commuters are requested to take alternate route(sic),” tweeted Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Another interesting reason the word ‘Telugu’ is trending is that the language is one of the fastest-growing languages in the United States of America in the last 10 years.

“Telugu is second most used language in software industry. First one is Java,” wrote one other user.

