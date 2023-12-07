‘Hi Nanna’ Review: A cool, breezy tale with heartwarming emotions

At its core, 'Hi Nanna' unfolds the emotional story of Viraj, a renowned celebrity photographer, and his daughter Mahi, leading life in the absence of the kid's mother.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:42 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Hyderabad: ‘Hi Nanna’, starring Nani, Mrunal Thakur, and Baby Kiara, released today in theaters in multiple languages. This film marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Shouryuv and the inaugural production of Vyra Entertainments, promising a profound emotional drama centered on the unique bond between a father and daughter.

While the initial impressions from the trailer and teaser hinted at a heartwarming father-daughter narrative, ‘Hi Nanna’ transcends expectations, revealing hidden layers skillfully embedded by Shouryuv. The filmmaker adeptly conceals two pivotal elements— the identity of the little kid’s mother and the circumstances leading to their separation— elevating the surprise for the audience.

At its core, ‘Hi Nanna’ unfolds the emotional story of Viraj, a renowned celebrity photographer, and his daughter Mahi, leading life in the absence of the kid’s mother. Mahi’s enduring desire for her mother becomes the film’s predominant emotional undercurrent.

The narrative commences with Viraj’s unwavering care and love for his daughter due to her mother’s absence and Mahi’s critical lung condition. Shouryuv offers a glimpse of this heartfelt journey in the title card sequence, accompanied by the soul-stirring ‘Gaaju Bomma’ song.

The storyline takes a significant turn when Mahi befriends Yashna, leading to Viraj sharing, for the first time, the story of the kid’s mother in the presence of Yashna. Although the subsequent flashback episode follows a conventional love-track path, it serves as a slow narrative, prompting some lag for a section of the audience. However, Shouryuv effectively highlights the consequences of failed marriages on children, drawing parallels with the current lives of Viraj and Mahi. Notably, a restaurant scene illustrates the disparity in evaluating status concerning distance and time, shaping the male lead’s character.

Later, the film’s perspective shifts intriguingly from the mother’s subjective viewpoint to the father’s perspective, a masterstroke in Shouryuv’s screenplay. The pre-interval and interval episodes resonate strongly with emotion, turning ‘Hi Nanna’ into a nuanced exploration of motherhood rather than a conventional father-daughter tale. The interval reveals the much-anticipated answers to the who, why, and how surrounding Viraj’s wife.

The second half unfolds with simplicity, initially portraying the Goa trip as a mere change of location. However, a closer look reveals two parallel love stories in Coonoor and Goa, mirroring each other’s trajectory and contributing to the lead characters’ blossoming romance. A beach scene with Viraj narrating the beauty of his ex-wife to Yashna, followed by the resonant ‘Idhe Idhe’ song, is good. Moments of vintage Nani humor can be witnessed for a while. And then, the subsequent emotional journey towards the climax showcases Shouryuv’s prowess in crafting emotionally charged sequences.

The cast, led by Nani and supported by Mrunal Thakur, Baby Kiara, Priyadarshi, and Jayaram, deliver stellar performances, particularly the lead trio shining in the emotionally charged wedding episodes set in Goa. The well-crafted climax adds a fitting conclusion, justified by the narrative’s trajectory.

In addition to Shouryuv’s adept storytelling and the captivating performances of Nani, Mrunal, and Kiara, Hesham Abdul Wahab’s background score emerges as a soulful companion, elevating the emotional journey. The commendable cinematography by Sanu John and Avinash Kolla’s meticulous production design further enhance the film’s visual appeal.

‘Hi Nanna’ is unequivocally recommended for this weekend’s audience, offering a refreshing cinematic experience akin to a cool breeze with waves of emotions constantly touching the heart.

– Saki