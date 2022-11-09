Hi-tech flesh trade racket busted in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:43 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Anti-Human Trafficking Unit officials busted a hi-tech prostitution racket operating from a residential colony in Gachibowli and arrested three persons apart from rescuing a woman from Uzbekistan and four other women from various States, on Wednesday.

The racket was being operated by procuring women from across the country and abroad too, police said.

The main organiser, Arnav alias Abhay who is yet to be nabbed, posted advertisements on social media platforms and dating sites with prime focus on high profile and rich customers.

The Gachibowli police are investigating.