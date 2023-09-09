Serving as minister a learning experience, lived up to expectations, says Puvvada

Minister P Ajay Kumar receiving order copy from minister KT Rama Rao sanctioning Rs 100 crore for KMC.

Khammam: Having achieved the distinction of being the first Minister from Khammam Assembly constituency in seven decades, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said four years in the office gave him immense satisfaction.

Ajay Kumar who completed four years in the office and entered into the fifth on Friday said he lived up to the expectations as the Minister as well as the legislator; shared his achievements and experiences with Telangana Today.

The minister said he was fortunate to work in the Cabinet of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, whom he described as a legendary leader. He said he made sincere efforts to bring a good reputation to the government and fulfill the trust the Chief Minister kept in him.

“Of all, the Chief Minister’s decision to merge TSRTC with the State government and tabling the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill 2023 in the Assembly has been a momentous occasion for me as Transport Minister. The decision brought light into the lives of over 43,000 RTC employees,” Ajay Kumar said.

Likewise with support from Chandrashekhar Rao, the TSRTC workers strike was solved amicably. Efforts were being made to bring the loss-making RTC on the path of profits with innovative ideas like introducing cargo services, electric buses and reforms to increase revenue.

The four year stint as the minister has been a learning experience. Working as the minister for the first time studied every issue and subject. Steps have been taken to ensure quality and speedy services in RTA by making the majority of the services available online, he said.

Over Rs 3,000 crore sanctioned for Khammam in four years

Ajay Kumar noted that in the past four years Rs 2,000 crore was spent to develop infrastructure in Khammam city and constituency. Rs 1000 crore sanctioned for RTC retaining wall at river Munneru and for a Cable Bridge across the river.

On Friday the government sanctioned Rs 100 crore for augmenting infrastructure in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC). Thanks to Chief Minister and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao the government sanctioned over Rs 3,000 crore in just four years for Khammam, Ajay Kumar said.

The population of Khammam has now reached five lakh and is likely to reach the million mark in the coming days. There is a need to expand infrastructure for future needs of residents and it needs more funds. It would be possible only if the BRS government comes to power, he averred.

