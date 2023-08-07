High Court stays demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh in Haryana

Taking suo motu cognisance of the demolition drive in Nuh by the Haryana Government days after communal violence was reported in the district, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday stayed the action.

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the demolition drive which was taking place in Nuh following communal clashes in the area.

Following this, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered officials to stop razing illegal encroachments. Earlier, a hotel-cum-restaurant was demolished, which a district town planner claimed was used by “hooligans” to pelt stones on the yatra.