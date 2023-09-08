Hilife Exhibition set to organise premium jewellery expo from Sep 8-10

The Hilife jewellery exhibition, launched on Friday, is also a CRISIL-rated ISO quality certified exhibition that promises to showcase the best that the Indian jewellery industry has to offer, all under one roof.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:42 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: Hilife Exhibition is organizing its premium jewellery exhibition ‘Hilife Jewels’ featuring top jewellery brands from across the country at HICC Novotel, Hitec City between September 8 and 10, 2023.

The Hilife jewellery exhibition, launched on Friday, is also a CRISIL-rated ISO quality certified exhibition that promises to showcase the best that the Indian jewellery industry has to offer, all under one roof.

This is the second edition of Hilife Jewels in Hyderabad and already has become one of the largest jewellery exhibitions brand which showcases exquisite masterpiece jewellery from top jewellery brands, jewellery designers from across India. This is a must-attend event for all jewellery lovers who wish to witness the first of its kind and the most premium jewellery exhibition of the nation, Aby P Dominic, MD and CEO, Hilife Exhibitions said.

The Hilife jewellery exhibition is the biggest of its kind and the most premium exhibition brand for fashion, lifestyle and luxury. Over the years, the brand has grown to be one of the largest and the best in the industry of fashion, jewellery, lifestyle, luxury, across India and even in international destinations like Srilanka, Thailand, Dubai, South Africa, he added.

Also Read Hilife Brides set to enthral shoppers with exclusive collections