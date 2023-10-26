Himachal CM Sukhu admitted to hospital in Shimla, condition stable

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here in Shimla due to a stomach infection

By ANI Published Date - 10:30 AM, Thu - 26 October 23

File Photo

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) here in Shimla due to a stomach infection, officials said on Thursday.

Doctors at the hospital said that the health condition of the Chief Minister is now stable.

“Due to a stomach infection, CM Sukhu was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC). The ultrasound report is normal and his health condition is stable. We have done his all medical examination and the reports are normal,” Dr Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent, IGMC, Shimla, said.

“He is admitted to IGMC and we have kept him under observation and are doing further examinations,” he added.