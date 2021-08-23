Historic Jalpally Lake to get makeover soon

Hyderabad: The historic Jalpally Lake is all set to get a makeover soon with Jalpally Municipality officials in coordination with different government agencies working overtime to give the water body a facelift.

- Advertisement -

The Jalpally Lake, according to the Irrigation department, is spread over 274 acres. As part of the beautification work, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be setting up a Rock Garden at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore along with walkways, cycling track and an open gymnasium among other facilities.

“Plans are to beautify the lake on the lines of other water bodies in the city. Various government departments and agencies are working in coordination to make it a mini Tank Bund,” said GP Kumar, Commissioner, Jalpally Municipality.

The water body, located close to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, has for long being drawing crowds for its scenic beauty. However, absence of proper facilities for visitors remained a drawback for the crowds with the lake, over a period of time, turning into a den of nefarious activities. Now, thanks to the initiative from the Jalpally Municipality, the surroundings are being beautified and with the help of Rachakonda Police and patrolling is being taken up round the clock. Already, a railing has been set up on the main bund while arrangements for seating were made apart from erecting an iron mesh to prevent dumping of waste.

“Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy represents the Maheshwaram constituency in which the lake falls. It is due to her interest and initiative that the beautification works are being taken up. Once completed, it will provide a good picnic spot for thousands of families staying around,” the Commissioner said.

The Jalpally Lake also draws lot of migratory birds and its location being close to another popular fishing spot, Umda Sagar, is an added advantage. Plans are afoot to introduce boating and set up a food court as well at the lake, officials said.

During the Asaf Jahi rule, water from the Jalpally Lake was pumped all the way to palaces across the Charminar and the monument itself. The water was brought through special water channels to the Chowmahalla Palace, Charminar, Malwala Palace, Devdi Khursheed Jah and other buildings. The gravitational force helped the water flow to the palaces and also made water fountains operational as it travelled a huge distance, historians point out.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .