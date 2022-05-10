History sheeter held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:43 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: Mohd Chand alias Builder Chand, 56, against whom a history sheet is maintained at the Mangalhat police station, was arrested on charges of possessing ganja and a dagger. The police seized 20.2 kilograms of ganja and a dagger from him.

Acting on a tip off, a police team led by Mangalhat Inspector N Ravi caught Chand while he was moving around with a dagger at RK Nagar on Monday night.

“On questioning, Chand said he had gone to Araku in Andhra Pradesh by bus and purchased around 20 kg of ganja. He brought it to the city and hid it in the hillocks of Allahabanda in Mangalhat and was searching for customers,” the Inspector said.