Harley-Davidson X440 unveiled in Hyderabad on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: Harley-Davidson X440 was unveiled at Banjara Harley-Davidson, Hyderabad on Monday and it will be available for display to the customers from today.

Hero MotoCorp and American motorcycle-maker Harley-Davidson co-developed the Harley-Davidson X440 and it marks Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson’s foray into the 440cc segment for the first time in India.

Harley-Davidson X440 comes with a 440cc oil-cooled, long-stroke BSVI (OBD II) and E20 compliant engine with an output of 27 bhp, maximum torque of 38 NM. The motorcycle also comes with a combination of 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels and sports a 3.5-inch speedometer which has classic design language with a TFT digital display.

The motorcycle will be available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S at Harley-Davidson dealer network across India at an attractive price points of INR 2,29,000/- (Denim), INR 2,49,000/- (Vivid) and INR 2,69,000/- (S) respectively.