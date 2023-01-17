Hyderabad: Mehdipatnam skywalk likely to be completed by May 2023

The 390-metres-long swanky skywalk equipped with a total of 11 elevators is being built by the HMDA with Rs 32.97 crore

By Nabinder Bommala Updated On - 12:19 AM, Tue - 17 January 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The 390-metres-long swanky skywalk equipped with a total of 11 elevators at Mehdipatnam is taking shape, with works underway at a brisk pace. The skywalk abuts the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway with Defence land on one side and commercial buildings on the other side.

The pedestrian-friendly facility is being built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with Rs 32.97 crore and the plan is to complete the entire project by May 2023. “Works related to the laying of foundations are in progress towards the Defence compound wall side,” a HMDA official, said.

The senior official said that works related to all the 13 foundations along with MS Columns at the Asif Nagar Road and 12 foundations along with MS Columns at Rythu Bazaar road and the fabrication of decks have been completed.

Once the project is completed, the Mehdipatnam skywalk will enhance the safety of pedestrians at this busy junction. Out of the 390 metres long skywalk, the pedestrian walkway length of the arch from Mehdipatnam Bus Depot to Defence boundary is 50 metres and the intermediate tunnel walk from Mehdipatnam to Rythu Bazaar and Asifnagar police station is 160 metres. Similarly, the length of the walkway from Mehdipatnam to Mallepally Road is 180 metres. The width of this pedestrian facility is around four to five metres and the clearance height is 6.15 metres.

The skywalk has five access points (hop-on stations, or entry/exit points) and abutting the Rythu Bazar, Defence compound wall, within bus bay area (Mehdipatnam), near Asif Nagar police station and Raymond Showroom (Gudimalkapur Junction.) The skywalk will also have coffee shops, getaway corners, lounge snacks, etc with the HMDA developing a 21,061.42 sft commercial area above the bus stop. “The commercial space, besides making available snacks and other products for pedestrians will generate revenue for the department,” said a HMDA official. Along the arch, cables, and walkway tunnels, the HMDA will install LED strip lights to further scale up the beauty of the place.