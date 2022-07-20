HMDA plans to develop IDL lake

12:58 AM, Wed - 20 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed lakefront development at Rangadhamuni Cheruvu, Kukatpally, popularly known IDL lake. Bund beautification, development of walkways, landscaping and seating arrangements will be taken up at the lake. “We will also set up food courts. The plan is to make the lake into a recreational place for families and increase the footfall,” an HMDA official said. The IDL lake is famous among locals with many people celebrating Bathukamma festival at the artificial pond near it.

The other works that will be taken up under the supervision of GHMC include cleaning of water hyacinth and waste material, biological wetland treatment, floating wetland and plantation, diversion of sewerage, strengthening of the bund and setting up dustbins.

“If required, we will also install aerators to increase oxygen levels in the lake,” a GHMC official said, adding that a hoarding would be displayed to increase the footfall and signage would be installed to warn people against littering. Security arrangements too would be in place once the beautification works were completed.