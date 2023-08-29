Hoax bomb email: Security personnel at Hyderabad Airport in a tizzy

Security personnel at the RGI Airport went into tizzy on Tuesday morning after some unidentified persons sent an email informing about a bomb
Hyderabad: Security personnel at the RGI Airport went into tizzy on Tuesday morning after some unidentified persons sent an email informing about a bomb placed in the airport premises.
On being alerted, the RGI Airport police, Central Industrial Security Force and other security agencies deployed at the airport conducted a thorough search in the premises.
After the search when the security personal could not find anything suspicious they declared the mail as a hoax. The police are trying to identify the person who sent the mail and arrest.