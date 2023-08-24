Hyderabad’s RGI airport sees skyrocketing domestic passenger numbers

RGIA's data from initial half of the year indicates an unparalleled trend -- it has hosted more domestic passengers than any other comparable period in the last decade

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: The desire to explore the diverse landscapes and cultures of India is on the rise. The allure of domestic travel has surged to new heights, creating a noteworthy spike in the first half of this year. Within just six months, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has witnessed a surge of domestic passengers like never before.

The favoured season for these travel escapades seems to be the summer months, with April and May marking the peak of domestic passenger footfall at the Hyderabad airport.

This year’s statistics starkly contrast with the same period in the previous year, showcasing a remarkable surge in intra-country travel. The airport’s data from the initial half of the year indicates an unparalleled trend — it has hosted more domestic passengers than any other comparable period in the last decade.

Waseem Syed, the proprietor of Cloudz Tours and Travels, states, “The captivating destinations of Goa, Coorg, Munnar, Wayanad, Ooty, Kodaikanal, Mahabaleshwar, and the serene landscapes of Kashmir have become the preferred playgrounds for Hyderabadis seeking memorable vacations.”



The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport witnessed an influx of a staggering nearly 1 crore (99,88,369) domestic passengers from January to June this year alone. This figure has even outshone the cumulative domestic passenger count of the past decade.

As the country’s fascination with domestic exploration flourishes, it seems that the allure of international travel has not waned either. The international departure terminals at RGIA have been abuzz with excitement, catering to a staggering 19,37,000 international passengers.

The global destinations most favoured by Hyderabadis mirror their thirst for diversity and adventure — Singapore, Bali, Dubai, Thailand, Malaysia, and even the alluring landscapes of Europe.

While the locals embark on their domestic expeditions, the city of Hyderabad itself has become a burgeoning hub for visitors. Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director B Manahor Rao highlighted that Hyderabad has experienced a surge in visitors from other States in recent years, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not only that, he added that international travellers are also selecting Hyderabad as one of their destinations to explore, showcasing the city’s growing stature on global tourism map.

