Raghunandan won Dubbak election with false promises: Medak MP

Medak MP said the people were now realising that development was possible only with the BRS in Dubbaka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is talking to cadre after welcoming BJP workers into BRS fold at Valluru vilage of Narsingi Mandal in Medak district on Saturday.

Medak: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao had won the election after making several fake promises.

Addressing the party cadre after welcoming BJP leaders and cadre into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) fold at Valluru village of Narsingi Mandal on Saturday, the Medak MP said the people were now realising that development was possible only with the BRS in Dubbaka.

Earlier, inaugurating the BRS Party office, Reddy said instead of getting funds through his own efforts or from the BJP-led Centre, Raghunandan Rao was resorting to wrong propaganda by advertising development works initiated by the MP as the BJP MLA’s work. He exuded confidence that the BRS would win the Dubbaka Constituency with a huge margin.