Holding protest against PM Modi’s visit not good: Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy alleged that the action of the ruling party was undemocratic and against the interest of the people of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

File Photo of G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad. Taking strong exception to the decision of the BRS to stage protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to the city on Saturday, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that the action of the ruling party was undemocratic and against the interest of the people of Telangana.

Speaking at the party office on Friday, Kishan Reddy said the Prime Minister was coming to the city to launch development works worth several crores of rupees and that being a ruling party, holding a protest against the PM was not good for the State.

“Except Peddapalli every district in the State has been connected with the national highways. All this has been done in the last eight years. Still the BRS party is holding a protest. This is not acceptable,”he said.

He also alleged that the State government was not cooperating with the centre in implementing development works in the State.