Hollywood executive producer Nick Thurlow joins Mohanlal and Roshan Meka’s ‘Vrushabha’ team

Nick Thurlow, who is known to have produced and co-produced several Hollywood films in the past, acquired laurels for Academy Award-winning films like ‘Moonlight’ (2016) and ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ (2017).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: The makers of ‘Vrushabha’, which boasts of top actors like Mohanlal and Roshan Meka and marks the launch of Zahrah S Khan and Shanaya Kapoor on a pan-India level, have now roped in Nick Thurlow as the executive producer of their film.

With Nick now on board, ‘Vrushabha’ merits itself as a superior quality film being made on the lines of Hollywood cinema. To showcase the grandeur and the massive scale on which the film is being made, the makers released a 57-second video, displaying the architectural model of the set, meticulously making the crew well-versed with the technicalities, the paraphernalia and the protocol to be followed during the entire shooting schedule of the film.

‘Vrushabha’ stands to be the first film in India to adopt this style usually followed by filmmakers from Hollywood.

Nick shared, “‘Vrushabha’ is my first Indian film and I’m very very excited. As an executive producer, I will be looking into the different aspects of filmmaking, including creativity. This is my first brush working in a multilingual film that too outside my country and I am absolutely thrilled. Every film is a new experience for me, giving me something to learn and with ‘Vrushabha’ I am sure the experience will be extraordinary.”

Producer Vishal Gurnani shared, “With Nick Thurlow having teamed up with us, one can only imagine the gigantic scale and grandeur with which our film is being made. ‘Vrushabha’ is amongst the first Indian films to be made at a scale on a par with Hollywood films, and we are fortunate to have someone of Nick’s stature and credibility join Team ‘Vrushabha’.”

‘Vrushabha’ is a pan-India “high-octane father-son drama”, starring megastar Mohanal and Roshann Meka, Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan in the lead along with Srikanth Meka and Ragini Dwivedi. The film is high on emotions and VFX, and an epic action entertainer transcending generation.

Shooting simultaneously in Telugu and Malayalam, it will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.