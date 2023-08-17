Honer Homes Unveils “Honer Signatis”: Hyderabad’s Biggest Gated Community Project in the Heart of City

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Honer Homes has unveiled its ambitious project ‘Honer Signatis’ here on Thursday. With over eight years of experience, Honer Homes has consistently aimed to develop projects to suit the modern home buyers’ needs and lifestyles.

Having already completed 3.2 million sft in their last two projects, Honer Homes acquired 56 acres of land at IDL road in which 1.2 million sft is currently under development in 28.4 acres that happens to be the most luxurious Villa Project, Honer Richmont. Now, in the remaining 28 acres, their latest venture, Honer Signatis is being developed with 7.8 million sft and 3266 apartments.

Promoter-Director P. Venkateswarlu announced the project’s scale – the biggest gated community in the heart of the city – spanning over 27.5 acres with 18 towers, 3-level parking, 2 clubhouses, and ground+25 floors. Offering 3 BHK units between 1695 and 1885 sq. ft, and 3.5 BHKs from 2160 to 2875 sq. ft with exclusive study rooms, the project has four exclusive towers of 4BHK ultra-premium apartments, where all four apartments of each floor are corner apartments with a separate maid room and an exclusive lobby space at the entrance of each apartment.

Honer Signatis stands out with two sprawling clubhouses that complement this gated community, Club Signatis and Club Elysia, that occupy a total of 1.31 lakh sft.

