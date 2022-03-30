Honour for IIIT-Hyderabad professor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:11 PM, Wed - 30 March 22

Hyderabad: Dr. Ramancharla Pradeep Kumar, Professor of Civil Engineering & Head, Earthquake Engineering Research Centre at IIIT Hyderabad has been declared as ‘Outstanding Concrete Engineer of Telangana 2021’ by Indian Concrete Institute, Hyderabad.

The award instituted by Indian Concrete Institute with Ultratech Cement as Industry Partner was presented at a function held at here, a press release from by IIIT-Hyderabad, said.

