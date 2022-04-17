Honour killing: Suspended home guard brutally killed by Supari gang near Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

File Photo: Suspended home guard Erukala Ramakrishna Gouda along with his wife and daughter.

Yadadri-Bhongir: In a shocking case of honour killing, a suspended home guard Erukala Ramakrishna Goud from Bhongir was brutally killed by a supari gang who buried his body at Lakadaram village in Siddipet district.

The gang was engaged by a VRO Pallepati Venkatesh Mudiraj for marrying his daughter against his wishes. The Bhongir police reportedly took nine persons into the custody in connection with the murder case and inquiring them.

According to the sources in the police, Ramakrishna was native of Lingarajupally of Valigonda mandal in the district and was working as a homeguard in Thurkapally. He fell in love with Bhargavi, daughter of Venkatesh, fell in love when they were residing in Yadagirigutta.

The couple got married in August, 2020 against the wishes of their respective parents as they belong to different castes. The couple have been residing at Thatha Nagar in Bhongir and have a six-month-old baby girl.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishna was removed from home guard job in 2019 for his alleged involvement in a treasure hunt incident at Thurkapally in the district. After suspension from the job, he started working as a real estate agent.

Unable to digest his daughter marrying a person from different caste, Venkatesh, who was working as VRO of Kalvapally village of Rajapet mandal, offered Rs 10 lakhs supari to Hyderabad-based rowdysheeter Latheef to kill Ramakrishna and gave Rs 3 lakh as an advance.

As a part of the plan, Latheef contacted Ramakrishna saying his relatives, who came from Dubai, wanted to purchase land for construction of an apartment at Hyderabad and offered good percentage of commission to him. Latheef has also transferred Rs 5,000 to the bank account of Ramakrishna as an advance. On Thursday morning, he left his home to meet Latheef and did not return since then.

According to the victim’s wife Bhargavi, her husband went out from the house at around 9 am on Thursday along with Jummapur sarpanch’s husband Amrutha Rao. A few hours later, Ramakrishna’s phone got switched off, while Amrutha Rao was also not responded to her phone calls. Growing suspicious, she lodged a complaint with the Bhongir police station and a missing case was registered.

She alleged that her parents kidnapped her when they were residing at Suryapet after their marriage. But, she made it clear that she would live with her husband at any cost and returned to him.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested nine persons including Latheef and interrogated them. During investigation, the accused confessed to have killed Ramakrishna in Hyderabad and his body was buried near a culvert at Lakadaram village in Siddipet district, a police team rushed to the spot and dug out the victim’s body. The body of Ramakrishna was then shifted to government hospital of Gajwel for postmortem. The police yet to make an official statement on the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .