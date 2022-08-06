Hookah parlour operated by students raided, two held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) raided a hookah parlour at Abid Road and caught two degree students who were operating the parlour on Friday. The police seized a large quantity of hookah pots, flavours and over Rs 47,000.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided the Chill on Hill Lounge parlour at Sanali Mall. Mohd Badruddin (24), a degree student and organizing manager of the hookah parlour along Mohd Shoeib (19), also a degree student, who supplied the hookah flavours, were caught. The owner of the lounge Mohd Abdul was absconding.

“They were the hookah flavors containing nicotine to customers apart from hookah tobacco to customers in no smoking areas and flouting rules,” police said.