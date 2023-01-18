Hookah parlour raided in Hyderabad, 10 held

Police said the organisers were running the hookah center under the guise of black coffee shop.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:24 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad Special Operations Team officials raided a hookah parlour at Upparpally in Rajendranagar and caught 10 persons on charges of smoking hookah on Wednesday wee hours.

Those caught were shifted to Rajendranagar Police Station for further investigation.

A case was booked against the hookah parlour manager and others.