| Horse Killed Six Injured After Speeding Car Hits Them In Medak

Horse killed, six injured after speeding car hits them in Medak

Five persons traveling in the two cars sustained serious injuries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 08:14 PM

Mangled remains of car that hit horse at Kowdipally in Medak district on Sunday.

Medak: A horse died while the horse rider sustained serious injuries after a speeding car hit the horse at Kowdipally on the Medak-Naraspur road on Sunday.

The car also hit another car coming in the opposite direction after hitting the horse. Five persons traveling in the two cars sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to the area hospital in Medak for treatment. The condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

Kowdipally police have registered a case and are investigating.