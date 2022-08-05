Horse O’ War, Arba Wahed Arba impress in trials

Published Date - 05:28 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

By Racing Correspondent

Hyderabad: Horse O’ War, Arba Wahed Arba impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Bold Bidding (Akshay Kumar) 48, moved easy. Cash Register (A Joshi) 48.5, moved freely. Miss Marvellous (RB) (From 1200/600) 47, moved easy.

800m:

Yesterday (A Joshi) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Watch My Stride (Rohit Kumar) 58, 600/44, good. Smashing Blue (RB) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely.

Fire Power (A Joshi) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Scramjet (P Sai Kumar) 58, 600/43, fit and well. Humanitariah (Dhanu Singh) & Noverber Rain (P Vikram) 1-3, 600/48, pair moved freely. Tales Of A Legend (Trainer) & Precious Gift (Kiran Naidu) 1-3, 600/47, moved together. Sopranos (Akshay Kumar) & Kachnar (Madhu Babu) 59, 600/44, pair shaped well. Raisina Hill (P Vikram) & Kisling (K Mukesh) 1-3, 600/46, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Horse O’ War (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, impressed. Arba Wahed Arba (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, handy. Lamha (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, maintains form. Dream Station (Rafique Sk) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy.

Clefairy (Santhosh Raj) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Exotic Dancer (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved easy. Unmatched (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47, well in hand. Shah Of Iran (P Sai Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, improving. Superstellar (Aneel) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, maintains form. Amyra (Afroz Khan) & Speaking Of Love (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/48, pair not extended.