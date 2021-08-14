Horse Racing: Beastia impresses in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 5:51 pm

Hyderabad: Beastia impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m: Aryaman (Ashhad Asbar) 46, handy. Alluring Silver (Akshay Kumar) 44, strode out well. Titus (Md Ismail) 47, moved easy. Appenzelle (Deepak Singh) 48.5, moved freely. Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) 48, handy. Thanks (RB) 46, moved well. Golden Forza (P Ajeeth K) & Bravo (RB) 48.5, pair handy.

800m: Paree (K Mukesh) 1-0, 600/43, improving. Lucky Footsteps (RB) 1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Campania (Surya Prakash) (From 1200/400) 1-1, moved easy.

Lombardy (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Kamyar (Ajit Singh) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Blue Valentine (Jagdale) (From 1200/400) 1-2, moved freely.

Ashwa Sultan (Ashhad Asbar) 1-0, 600/46.5, moved easy. Gurbaaz (P Ajeeth K) & Abingdon (NB Kuldeep) 1-3, 600/46, pair finished level. Galwan (Trainer) & Opium (RB) 1-2, 600/45, pair moved well. Top In Class (Md Ismail) & Different (Surya Prakash) 1-0, 600/45, pair well in hand.

1000m: Polonsky (R Ajinkya) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, shaped well. Open Affair (Md Ismail) & Master Touch (Surya Prakash) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved together. Princess Daniale (P Ajeeth K) & Arrow Town (Gaurav Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well.

1200m: Beastia (RB) 1-28, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/44, caught the eye. Zeus (RB) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, not extended. Colachel Battle (Surya Prakash)

1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form. Campania (Surya Prakash) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/45, good.

1400m: Winning Streak (NB Kuldeep) & Zamazenta (P Ajeeth K) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well. Mandala Bay (NB Kuldeep) &

Lacrosse (P Ajeeth K) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, a fit pair.

Corfe Castle (NB Kuldeep) & Premier Action (P Ajeeth K) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair fit and well.