Horse Racing: Cape Tanaros fancied for Kolkata feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Representational Image

Kolkata: The Aashay Doctor-trained Cape Tanaros working well in the morning trials is expected to score in the Sophisticated Lady Handicap 1100 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 61-86, rated 41-66 eligible in a field of eight runners the feature event of the opening day’s races of the Calcutta monsoon meeting to be held here on Wednesday 24.

No false rails. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Legend Returns 1, Reagan 2, Wind Chaser 3

2. Musical Sound 1, Mars 2, The Mentalist 3

3. Queenstown 1, Mandolin 2, Star Justice 3

4. Vanguard 1, The Flying Eagle 2, D Knight Mysore 3

5. Cape Tanaros 1, Baaeed 2, Exotique 3

6. Mount View 1, Ember Glow 2, Devushka 3

Day’s Best: Cape Tanaros.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.