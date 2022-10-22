| Horse Racing City Of Bliss Impresses In Trials At Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:29 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: City Of Bliss impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

800m:

First In Line (Surya Prakash) 59, 600/43, good. Despang (Surya Prakash) 1-1, 600/43, strode out well. Stunning Force (Md Ismail) 57, 600/43, note. Akido (RS Jodha) 58, 600/44, handy.

1000m:

Good Tidings (Rafique Sk) 1-15, 800/59, 600/42, worked well. Arabian Queen (Aneel) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Role Model (Nakhat Singh) 1-19, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Pedro Planet (BR Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45, handy. Theon (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved freely. City Of Bliss (G Naresh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. Picture Me (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/59, 600/46, looks well.