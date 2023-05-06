Horse Racing: Something Royal fancied for Ooty selections

Sebastian-trained Something Royal, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Nilgiris Derby Stakes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Representational Image

Udhagamandalam: The Sebastian-trained Something Royal, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Nilgiris Derby Stakes (Grade-I) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the plum event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 10.30 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. Royal Icon 1, Sheer Elegance 2, Bohemian Star 3

2. Happiness 1, Knotty Wonder 2, Autumn Light 3

3. Knotty Dancer 1, Imperial Blue 2, Priceless Gold 3

4. Something Royal 1, Time And Tide 2, Knotty Charmer 3

5. Walking Brave 1, Wonderful Era 2, Suparakiga 3

6. Sheer Rocks 1, Celeste 2, Dear Lady 3

7. Slainte 1, Augusta 2, Dancing Grace 3

8. Admiral Shaw 1, Fabulous Show 2, Berrettini 3

Day’s Best: Happiness.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Also Read Horse Racing: Supreme Dance fancied for Ooty selections